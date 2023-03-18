Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALK. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

ALK stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,678,000 after acquiring an additional 486,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

