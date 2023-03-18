National Bank Financial Raises Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,300.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FRFHF opened at $641.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $652.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $439.80 and a 52-week high of $702.00.
Fairfax Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 24.05%.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.
