Berenberg Bank Trims Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Target Price to GBX 1,780

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($31.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.69) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.20) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.76) to GBX 2,621 ($31.94) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 1,850 ($22.55) to GBX 1,920 ($23.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Future alerts:

Future Price Performance

Shares of Future stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Future has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.