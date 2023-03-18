True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TUERF stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

