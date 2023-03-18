Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 7,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Lilium Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.76 on Friday. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Barclays cut shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lilium by 15,976.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

