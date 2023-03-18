Contrasting Symbotic (SYM) and Its Competitors

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Symbotic to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% Symbotic Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Symbotic Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Symbotic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Symbotic’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Symbotic has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million -$79.00 million -3.19 Symbotic Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

Symbotic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Symbotic has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Symbotic rivals beat Symbotic on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

