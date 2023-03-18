Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GETY. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

