Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZEV. Oppenheimer cut Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Lightning eMotors Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE ZEV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89,155 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

