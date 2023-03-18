CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) vs. Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Head-To-Head Review

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molekule Group and CDTi Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $620,000.00 36.25 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -5.18 CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.18 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

CDTi Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Molekule Group and CDTi Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Molekule Group and CDTi Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, meaning that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDTi Advanced Materials beats Molekule Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

