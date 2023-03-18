LyondellBasell Industries Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $15.10 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $15.10 for the year. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $84.68 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

