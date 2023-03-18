Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

CORT opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.