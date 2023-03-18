Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Perrigo in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

