Brokers Offer Predictions for First Solar, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $11.88 for the year. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

First Solar stock opened at $199.62 on Thursday. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $218.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.29 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,858 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,883 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,499 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

