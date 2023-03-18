Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

