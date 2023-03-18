Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $67.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $81.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

SCHW stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

