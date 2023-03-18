Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.