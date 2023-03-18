Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Melco International Development Price Performance
Shares of Melco International Development stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.42.
Melco International Development Company Profile
