Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Melco International Development stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

