Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $298.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its position in Waters by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.