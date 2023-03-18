StockNews.com Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
National Beverage Price Performance
Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $57.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.