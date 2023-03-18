StockNews.com Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in National Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in National Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

