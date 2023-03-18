Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alpha Cognition Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTC:ACOGF)

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alpha Cognition in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Alpha Cognition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alpha Cognition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Alpha Cognition Stock Down 12.8 %
About Alpha Cognition
Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.
