Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alpha Cognition Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTC:ACOGF)

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alpha Cognition in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Alpha Cognition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alpha Cognition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Alpha Cognition Stock Down 12.8 %

About Alpha Cognition

Shares of OTC ACOGF opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. Alpha Cognition has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.92.

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

