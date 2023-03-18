Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Cognition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Alpha Cognition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Alpha Cognition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

OTC ACOGF opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. Alpha Cognition has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.08.

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

