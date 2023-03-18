StockNews.com Downgrades Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

