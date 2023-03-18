Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,351 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 1,632.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,803,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,533,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 790,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 757,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.