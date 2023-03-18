The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 4.9 %

PNC stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $199.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.