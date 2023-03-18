National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NPK opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $526.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 261.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 89.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

