Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day moving average of $187.15. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $221.27.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Articles

