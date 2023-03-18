LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NYSE LC opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in LendingClub by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

