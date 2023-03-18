Graco (NYSE:GGG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $116,116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,165 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

