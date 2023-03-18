Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Expands By 7.1%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.98 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,799,203.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,714 shares of company stock valued at $195,917. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

