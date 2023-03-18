Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Tuniu Trading Down 4.9 %

TOUR opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $253.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Featured Articles

