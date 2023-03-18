Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 21.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,026,000 after buying an additional 574,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.