GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

GitLab Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

