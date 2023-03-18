OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $55.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading

