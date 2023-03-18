Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SIGA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

