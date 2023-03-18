Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SIGA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.
SIGA Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of SIGA opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $26.99.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
