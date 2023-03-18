Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $46.94

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of SLG opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 221,907 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.