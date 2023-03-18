Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Target Price at $14.95

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after buying an additional 344,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 700,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.