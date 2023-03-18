JMP Securities Trims Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price to $6.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.
