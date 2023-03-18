Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Momentive Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MNTV opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $314,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Momentive Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

