Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vacasa in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCSA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 323.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,631 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

