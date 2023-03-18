Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.