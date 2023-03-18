Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.13.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $91.66 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

