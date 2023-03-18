Mizuho Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $20.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.