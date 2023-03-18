Guggenheim Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $25.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

ACAD stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after buying an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after buying an additional 748,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.