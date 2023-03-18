loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,918 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $109,087.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 642,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,827 shares of company stock worth $2,469,612. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

loanDepot Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

NYSE LDI opened at $1.79 on Friday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

