William Blair Comments on Agenus Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $518.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

