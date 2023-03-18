Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 655

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PNXGF. UBS Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 720 ($8.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Phoenix Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.60) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $720.71.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

