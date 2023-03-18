CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.98. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $197,666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

