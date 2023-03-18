Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Seaboard Stock Down 0.5 %
Seaboard stock opened at $3,794.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,887.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,828.25. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,394.25.
Seaboard Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.