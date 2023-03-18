Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $2.50

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.
LEV stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.99.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
