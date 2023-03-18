Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $2.50

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.

LEV stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Lion Electric has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

