Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PWCDF opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

